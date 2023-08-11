Ayala partners with world leader in new energy vehicles to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility in the Philippines

From Left to Right: Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, Head of AC Motors Group; Cezar Consing, President & CEO of Ayala Corporation; Mr. Liu Xueliang, General Manager of BYD Asia Pacific Auto Sales Division and President of BYD Japan; and Mr. James Ng, Managing Director of BYD Philippines and Singapore.

MANILA – Ayala Corporation has finalized the deal to be the official Philippine distributor of BYD, the world leader in hybrid and pure electric vehicles.

AC Motors head Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala said, “this partnership between one of the largest multi-brand automotive groups in the Philippines and the world’s leading EV brand is a cornerstone of the group’s goal of accelerating the future of mobility in the country.”

“Our long-term vision is for AC Motors to become the leading platform for EVs and other new energy vehicles in the Philippines. This includes building up BYD to become a key brand in the Philippine market, with leading share among EV brands and meaningful presence in the automotive market as a whole,” he added.

James Ng, Managing Director of BYD Philippines and Singapore said, “BYD looks forward to working hand-in-hand with Ayala to promote the development of new energy vehicles industry in The Philippines. Together, we create a greener, more sustainable and brighter future, as we embark on this exciting journey.”

Ayala has been prioritizing the electric mobility vehicles as the enabler of Ayala’s ecosystem. The group is uniquely positioned to provide long-term value to EV customers, given its assets in renewable power generation, automotive distribution and dealerships, property development and management, manufacturing, financing and insurance, and digital connectivity—all of which are critical components of the EV ecosystem.

Meanwhile, BYD has an expansive line-up of both passenger and commercial vehicles at competitive price points, allowing the vehicles to be deployed at a larger scale. Its operations as an automotive manufacturer are also fully integrated, with capabilities not only in designing and assembling the final vehicles, but even in battery technology, electric powertrain development, and semiconductors. In addition to the automotive space, BYD also has investments in rail transit, renewable energy, and battery storage.

Across BYD dealerships in the Philippines, Ayala will offer the luxury executive sedan, BYD Han; the spacious 7-seater family SUV, BYD Tang; and the compact hatchback, BYD Dolphin. By the end of this year, Ayala will also introduce the BYD ATTO 3, a highly awarded EV model that is globally hailed for its outstanding design, comfort, quality, practicality, and performance.

“These are compelling models that target different market segments and allow us to promote EV adoption across a wide range of customers,” Zobel de Ayala said. “With BYD’s leading presence globally in EVs and given its recent success in other Southeast Asian markets, we at AC Motors aspire to build the same level of respect and relevance for the brand in the Philippines.”