Ayala rebrands mobility arm

MANILA – AC Motors is now ACMobility.

This rebrand of AC Motors to ACMobility reflects the transformation of Ayala’s mobility business, from one that was predominantly focused on selling automotive vehicles to an end-to-end mobility provider that encompasses services, infrastructure, and eventually digital platforms, among others.

“At ACMobility, we aspire to be the leading mobility provider for all by the end of this decade. By calling ourselves a mobility provider, we seek to go beyond simply selling vehicles. Our goal is to provide value in the whole ecosystem, which includes building a new electric vehicle platform and providing people with different options that enable their mobility in life,” said Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, CEO of ACMobility.

Since 2023, the Ayala Group has been investing in the development of electric vehicle charging stations. These charging stations have since been consolidated under the helm of ACMobility, which will continue to roll out new stations to support the transition of the automotive industry towards electric mobility. ACMobility currently manages a network of 33 stations in 16 Ayala Land-operated locations, with an aim to add 100 more stations in at least 40 locations within 2024.

ACMobility currently serves as the Philippine distributor of Kia, Volkswagen, and BYD passenger cars in the Philippines, and operates the largest dealer network for Honda and Isuzu in the country. The company is also the master franchisor of Bosch Car Service (BCS), an automotive workshop network that offers “one-stop-shop services”, covering mechanical repairs to intricate electronics, engine systems, safety features, comfort upgrades, transmission expertise, and a host of other services and diagnostics.

“Through each of the brand partners of ACMobility, the company upholds its commitment to quality customer service, and to providing a wide variety of products and services that bring value to customers and help move Filipinos forward amid a rapidly transforming global automotive industry,” Zobel added.