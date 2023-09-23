Ayala’s #SaludoSaSerbisyo goes to Cebu

Four hundred officers and staff from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, and Bureau of Fire Protection attended the #SaludoSaSerbisyo caravan held at the City Sports Club Cebu last week.

CEBU CITY — Ayala’s flagship program for uniformed personnel held a caravan at the Queen City of the South to bring its various initiatives closer to thousands of potential beneficiaries in the province.

“We’re all here today because we want to salute those who salute to us. Sumasaludo po kami sa inyo dahil sa pagkikilala nyo ng katapangan, kagalingan, at kahusayan ng ating mga nasa uniformed service. We would like to recognize your contributions in making the lives of our country and people better,” said Lt. Gen. Benedict Arevalo of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Visayas Command.

On behalf of Ayala Corporation and ACEN, #SaludoSaSerbisyo Program Director, Gen. Emmanuel Bautista (Ret.), turned over 400 “CareCards,” which provide free unlimited consultation with primary care physicians in Healthway Medical Network facilities across the country. A CareCard also entitles card holders discounts on hospitalization, diagnostics and laboratory services, as well as select pharmacy products. CareCard holders can also avail of one-time flu vaccination or annual physical exam.

“Alam kong hindi kayo nag-atubili sa paglilingkod sa bayan ng walang inaasahang kapalit. Our only satisfaction is the thought that we are doing this for our people. Hiling namin na sana ang mga programang katulad ng Saludo Sa Serbisyo ay lalo pang paigtingin at pagtibayin ang inyong puso sa paglilingkod sa bayan,” Bautista said.

Apart from CareCard distribution, #SaludoSaSerbisyo also hosted a caravan, where uniformed personnel could fast-track their home and car loan application as well as receive exclusive rates from Ayala Land properties and Ayala-owned car dealerships. AC Health and Makati Development Corporation also offered free health & wellness consultation, while Generika Drugstore offered product samples. Meanwhile, BPI conducted a financial wellness seminar as well as loan and account opening assistance. Globe offered discounts on products and services, while Entrego and KonsultaMD distributed discount vouchers on delivery and medical services, respectively.

“Napakagandang programa ang pagsaludo ng Ayala Group of companies sa hanay ng mga nasa uniformed service. Bihira lang naming naririning yung pagkilala ng kabayanihan at serbisyong ibinibigay namin para sa taong bayan. Bihira lang po ‘yung mga companies who recognize the effort of the serviceman. We are very happy,” said FCSupt. Rico Neil Kwan Tiu, Bureau of Fire Protection.

#SaludoSaSerbisyo is Ayala group’s flagship program for uniformed personnel. It offers exclusive access to Ayala group’s products and services to help them achieve their personal goals through the following initiatives: home and car ownership assistance, financial education, employment for retired personnel, livelihood training, health and wellness program, cooperative development, product discounts, equipment donation.