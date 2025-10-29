Home>Specials>Business>Back-to-back three Golden Arrows for corporate governance won by Cebu Pacific
Business

Back-to-back three Golden Arrows for corporate governance won by Cebu Pacific

Itchie G. Cabayan0
Golden Arrows
CEB General Counsel Atty. Anne Romadine Tieng receives the Three Golden Arrows from the Institute of Corporate Directors during the awarding ceremony.

THE Philippines’ leading carrier, Cebu Pacific (CEB), has earned its second consecutive Three Golden Arrows from the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), reaffirming its leadership in good corporate governance.

It was learned from CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero that the Golden Arrow Awards are conferred on publicly listed companies that achieve high scores in the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) assessment, a regional benchmark that evaluates performance across key principles such as shareholder rights, stakeholder relations, disclosure and transparency and board oversight.

Romero said: “This back-to-back recognition underscores CEB’s steady commitment to transparency, accountability and responsible business practices across the organization.”

She added that CEB’s continued success in corporate governance reflects its ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability, risk management and stakeholder engagement into its business strategy.

The airline remains steadfast in promoting transparency and integrity across all levels of the organization, Romero stated.

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

Related Articles

Yellow Bearded Dragon
Miscellaneous

Yellow Bearded Dragon intercepted by BOC-NAIA

Itchie G. Cabayan
The Bureau of Customs - Port of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) stopped an attempt on wildlife smuggling recently. This,
WeAreAyala Business Club Cebu
Cebuana bowler and BPI Unibanker Alexis Sy, who is representing the country at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam this May, was recognized recently by the WeAreAyala Business Club Cebu at the WAABC townhall. “I’m overwhelmed by everyone’s support,” Sy said. “Everyone–from the top management down to my colleagues–has been cheering me on consistently.” (Photo credit: Asian Bowling Federation)
Business

WeAreAyala Business Club Cebu: A synergy for economic and social growth

Journal Online
CEBU CITY - The Ayala Group has renamed and relaunched the Cebu chapter of the WeAreAyala Business Club (WAABC) recently
International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI)
International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI)
Business

ICTSI raises P4.7B from sale of 40-M treasury shares

VOCP
International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) has raised P4.7 billion ($97 million) from the sale of the company’s 40 million
Business

PH notches ‘impressive improvements’ in 4G availability, download speeds

VOCP
MOBILE network experience in the Philippines has had “impressive improvements” since 2017 as Filipinos spent more time on 4G/LTE, according