Back-to-back three Golden Arrows for corporate governance won by Cebu Pacific

CEB General Counsel Atty. Anne Romadine Tieng receives the Three Golden Arrows from the Institute of Corporate Directors during the awarding ceremony.

CEB General Counsel Atty. Anne Romadine Tieng receives the Three Golden Arrows from the Institute of Corporate Directors during the awarding ceremony.

305 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Philippines’ leading carrier, Cebu Pacific (CEB), has earned its second consecutive Three Golden Arrows from the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), reaffirming its leadership in good corporate governance.

It was learned from CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero that the Golden Arrow Awards are conferred on publicly listed companies that achieve high scores in the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) assessment, a regional benchmark that evaluates performance across key principles such as shareholder rights, stakeholder relations, disclosure and transparency and board oversight.

Romero said: “This back-to-back recognition underscores CEB’s steady commitment to transparency, accountability and responsible business practices across the organization.”

She added that CEB’s continued success in corporate governance reflects its ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability, risk management and stakeholder engagement into its business strategy.

The airline remains steadfast in promoting transparency and integrity across all levels of the organization, Romero stated.