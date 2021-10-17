Bakuna at hindi “baka sakali” ang patuloy na tugon ng Lungsod ng Makati sa problema ng pandemya. Patuloy na umarangkada ang vaccination program bilang prioridad na serbisyo ng lungsod.
Bakuna…hindi “baka sakali”
