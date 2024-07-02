Balik Probinsiya, Bagong Pag-asa program grantees get help from DSWD

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office-3 (Central Luzon) holds a payout activity on Monday (July 1) for some 33 grantees of the Balik Probinsiya, Bagong Pag Asa (BP2) program from Casiguran town in Aurora province.

Each of the beneficiaries received Livelihood Settlement Grants (LSG) amounting to Php50,000 through the DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

The BP2 program provides measures that can support the decongestion of urban communities through the equitable distribution of wealth and resources, and the provision of social services in the rural areas.

It also aims to give the beneficiaries who decided to settle in their original hometown or in other resettlement areas, a wide array of opportunities, along with employment, industrialization, and improved quality of services, to start a new life.