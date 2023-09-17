Ban imposed on liquor, noise, disruptive activities for peaceful, orderly bar exams

Mayor Honey Lacuna announces certain prohibitions in connection with the holding of bar exams for this whole month. (JERRY S. TAN)

Liquor, ambulant vendors, noise and all forms of activities that may disrupt the bar examination, along with mass gatherings, parades, ‘salubong’, parties and similar activities usually carried out during ‘bar ops’ and that tend to create loud noise or cause disruption are now being imposed within a 500-meter radius from the sites where the bar exams are slated to be held every weekend beginning September 16.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna’s spokesperson Atty. Princess Abante said the mayor signed Executive Order No. 24 imposing the said prohibition for the conduct of peaceful and orderly 2023 bar examinations on specific dates, beginning midnight of Saturday, September 16.

The liquor ban along with other prohibitions, cover the vicinities of the University of Sto. Tomas in Espana and San Beda in Mendiola, both in Manila.

The said prohibition took effect starting at midnight of September 16 up to 10 p.m. of September 17.

The same ban will again be implemented from midnight of September 19 until 10 p.m. of September 20 and then midnight of September 23 up to 10 p.m. of September 24.

In the case of ambulant vendors, the prohibition will be effective on the same dates but will last up to midnight of September 18, 21 and 25, respectively.

The noise control and mitigation measures meantime, covers videoke, karaoke, loud sound systems, speakers and all equipment emitting loud or disturbing sounds, whether manual, electrical or mechanical. Also included in the ban are persons or groups of persons using loud noises and unnecessary sounds or alarms.

“All violators shall be dealt with accordingly pursuant to existing laws and ordinance of the city of Manila. All concerned departments are directed to ensure the safety and security of all personnel and examinees, with a view to maximize concentration and focus of the bar examinees as they take this milestone in their lives,” Lacuna’s order stated.

‘BarOps (operations) are carried out by student volunteers, usually law students, who take charge of providing academic and logistical support to the bar candidates for the upcoming bar examinations.

Such support usually includes the gathering of well-wishers to meet the examinees, complete with various kinds of revelry.