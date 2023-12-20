BAN Toxics back the DILG’s call for an outright Ban on Firecrackers

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Toxic watchdog group BAN Toxics supports the call to ban the sale and use of firecrackers nationwide. The DILG Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” C. Abalos, Jr. made the statement on December 18, calling on all local government units to enact an ordinance banning the use and sale of firecrackers to prevent firecracker-related injuries in the country.

“We support a shift to a safer holiday season in the country. We need to remember “safety first” for our children and the community from the health and environmental pollutants from firecrackers,” said Thony Dizon, Toxics Campaigner of BAN Toxics.

Early this month, the group launched the “Iwas paputok, Iwas disgrasya, Iwas polusyon” campaign together with the school, local officials, and representatives from the Philippine National Police and Bureau of Fire Protection, urging the public not to light firecrackers for the health and environmental effects of firecrackers and promoting a toxic-free and waste-free Christmas and New Year celebration.

In 2018, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) issued a Memorandum Circular (MC) 2018-216, aimed to regulate and control the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices, in compliance with the provisions of EO no. 28 and provide additional guidance to all concerned particularly on allowable and prohibited types of fireworks. The said MC reiterates its campaign against illegal firecrackers.

Since 2002, Davao City has been implementing City Ordinance 060-02, “An ordinance prohibiting the manufacture, sale, distribution, possession, or use of firecrackers or pyrotechnic devices and such other similar devices and the exploding of firecrackers or other similar explosives within the territorial jurisdiction of Davao City.

According to the group’s research, the entire Bicol Region, the provinces of Aurora and Zambales, and more than 40 LGUs have already enacted a total and/or partial ban on the sale and use of firecrackers from 2009 to 2022. These include Angeles City, Baguio City, Caloocan City, Cebu City, Davao City, Kidapawan City, Las Pinas City, Makati City, Malabon City, Mandaluyong City, Mandaue City, Manila City, Marikina City, Muntinlupa City, Navotas City, Olongapo City, Paranaque City, Pasay City, Pasig City, Pateros, Quezon City, San Juan City, Taguig City, Tarlac City, Valenzuela City, and Zamboanga City.

The Bicol Region, which comprises 6 provinces, 7 cities, and 107 municipalities, has issued an RPOC Resolution banning firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices in the Bicol region in 2020.

The issuance of Executive Order No. 28, which authorized the local chief executives to promulgate the necessary rules and regulations on firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices, has fast-tracked the enactment of such LGU ordinances within their territorial jurisdiction in conformity with the national standards, rules, and regulations.

“To ensure a safer celebration for the coming year, BAN Toxics urge the local government officials to enact an ordinance banning the sale and use of firecrackers to safeguard and protect human health, especially that of children and the environment,” the group added.

