Bangkok-bound trafficking victims intercepted by BI at Clark Airport

249 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO passengers who were revealed to be victims of human trafficking bound for Bangkok, Thailand were intercepted by Bureau of Immigration authorities at the Clark International Airport.

The two, who initially presented themselves as tourists traveling in a group via a Cebu Pacific flight, were turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for further investigation.

“The passengers gave inconsistent statements thus were referred for secondary inspection by our alert immigration officers,” BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco disclosed.

Further investigation uncovered that they possessed valid tourist visas for Dubai and were promised employment in the UAE without proper documentation under the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

Tansingco expressing concern over the incident, stated, “This interception underscores the dangers of leaving the country undocumented and falling victim to human trafficking schemes. These individuals were lured with false promises of employment, only to find themselves at the mercy of traffickers with no legal protections.”

One of the passengers admitted her true intent to work as a Cashier in Dubai with a promised salary of 22,000 pesos, and her travel expenses were to be deducted from her monthly earnings.

The other passenger was destined to work as a babysitter for her recruiter.

Tansingco then emphasized the importance of legal channels for overseas employment.

“Leaving the country without proper documentation and falling into the hands of traffickers can lead to exploitation, abuse, and a life of uncertainty. We urge all citizens to follow legal processes, ensuring their safety and protection abroad.”