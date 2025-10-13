BARMM’s ‘7th Most Wanted’, arrested at Cotabato Airport

Authorities serve the warrant of arrest against the suspect who is wanted for a case of double murder. (JERRY S. TAN)

JOINT operatives from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Highway Patrol Group (HPG) and the PNP- Aviation Security Group (AVSEGROUP) arrested the ‘7th Most Wanted‘ person in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), who is facing a case of double murder, during an operation at the Cotabato Airport over the weekend.

Authorities said a cop recognized the suspect while he was stepping out of the airport and already aboard a vehicle.

HPG operatives flagged down the vehicle for inspection and when asked for his license and other documents in relation to the vehicle, his identity was verified and a coordination was immediately made with the CIDG which further looked into his record.

By virtue of an arrest warrant issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 15, 12th Judicial Region on October 11, 2023 against the suspect for double murder, a non-bailable offense, the passenger was arrested and his vehicle was impounded due to violations that included non-wearing of seatbelt and using an expired driver’s license.

The suspect is now in the custody of the CIDG Maguindanao Provincial Field Unit Office for further investigation and he will undergo legal processes prior to facing the court.

PBGen. Jay Cumigad, Director ng PNP Aviation Security Group, lauded the quick action against the suspect.

He said: “Ang matagumpay na operasyong ito ay patunay ng matatag na koordinasyon at dedikasyon ng ating kapulisan sa paghahatid ng hustisya. Patuloy nating tutugisin ang mga nagtatago sa batas upang matiyak ang kapayapaan at kaligtasan ng ating mga mamamayan.”