Basyang Couldn’t Dampen Spirits: LP4Y Marks 17th Anniversary and Entrepreneurs’ Day in Iligan City Jail

It was raining on February 5, 2026, as Tropical Depression Basyang swept across Northern Mindanao, but the downpour did little to dampen the spirit inside the Iligan City Jail-Male Dormitory. The atmosphere brimmed with anticipation as twelve young graduates of Life Project 4 Youth (LP4Y) prepared to celebrate a milestone during Entrepreneurs’ Day (E-Day), which coincided with the NGO’s 17th anniversary.

What is Entrepreneurs’ Day?

Entrepreneurs’ Day is LP4Y’s annual celebration held across its centers worldwide. More than a graduation, it is a platform for empowerment where young adults who have completed LP4Y’s training programs present their Life Project Plans, share testimonies, and inspire others. It recognizes their journey from exclusion to inclusion, while also strengthening partnerships with companies, institutions, and communities.

For the 12 graduates inside the jail, E-Day was a moment of recognition — proof that their months of training in communication, teamwork, and entrepreneurship had prepared them for reintegration into society.

Alumni Return to Inspire

Among those present was Manuel, now working as a rackman in a petroleum plant in Cavite. Alongside other alumni, he returned to the facility not as a graduate but as a mentor, sharing his testimony of transformation. His message, along with those of his companions, served as living proof that the path from incarceration to inclusion is possible.

“I came back not just to share my story, but to show that change is possible. From being inside these walls to working as a rackman in Cavite, I want others to see that the journey from incarceration to inclusion is real—and that they, too, can walk it,” he proudly shared.

LP4Y in Iligan City Jail

Since 2010, LP4Y has maintained its own facility inside the Iligan City Jail Male-Dormitory. Over the years, it has catered to hundreds of youth who are persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), offering training in soft skills, technical competencies, and entrepreneurship. More than a hundred juvenile delinquents have been rehabilitated through its programs, preparing them for eventual reintegration into society.

Voices of Leadership

The program also featured a message from JCINSP CARMELO A CORSAME, the city jail warden, who emphasized the importance of collaboration in rehabilitation: “LP4Y has been a vital partner in transforming lives. Their presence inside our facility proves that even behind bars, hope and opportunity can flourish,” Corsame said.

A Global Mission, A Local Impact

LP4Y, an international NGO operating in 13 countries, focuses on marginalized young adults aged 17–24—whether young mothers, PDLs, LGBTQ+ youth, or persons with disabilities. Its mission is clear: to fight for sustainable inclusion by helping youth access decent jobs and become socially integrated.

A Celebration of Transformation

The rain outside symbolized challenges, but inside the jail, the atmosphere was filled with hope, resilience, and determination. For the 12 graduates, Entrepreneurs’ Day was a declaration of their readiness to rejoin society. For Manuel and his fellow alumni, it was a chance to give back, to inspire, and to show that the journey of reintegration is real and achievable.