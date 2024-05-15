“Bata, Bata…Paano Ka Ginawa?” screens in celebration of Mother’s Day and National Heritage Month

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Mother’s Day and National Heritage Month (NHM) celebrations continue with a special screening of the restored version of “Bata, Bata… Paano Ka Ginawa?” this coming Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 2:00 p.m., at The Metropolitan Theater. Directed by Chito S. Roño and starring Vilma Santos-Recto, Carlo Aquino, and Serena Dalrymple, this film is a classic of Filipino cinema.

Adapted from Lualhati Bautista’s novel, the film delves into Filipino family dynamics and values, gender inequality and roles, womanhood, and motherhood through the perspective of Lea, played by Vilma Santos. The movie presents an intriguing portrayal of the complexities and juxtaposition of its main character, capturing the lives of women and mothers in a macho-feudal society.

Shown every third Sunday of the month, the restored films under the program Mga Hiyas ng Sineng Filipino aim to bring some of the most important restored films of Philippine cinema back to the big screen. This exhibition of cultural heritage films aligns perfectly with the Metropolitan Theater’s mandate to give a premium to the exhibition of original Filipino works and to highlight the importance of preserving our cultural heritage by making these heritage assets accessible and available to the general public.

This screening is presented by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) through Mga Hiyas ng Sineng Filipino, in partnership with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts—Metropolitan Theater (NCCA-MET), ABS-CBN Film Restoration (Sagip Pelikula), and ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc. (Star Cinema).

Interested moviegoers can register through this link to watch the film for FREE: https://bit.ly/4a5qEic.