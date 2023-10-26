Bataan’s Ala-Uli flyover to be open by December

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Motorists and commuters in Pilar, Bataan have something to look forward this last quarter of 2023 as the much-anticipated Ala-Uli Steel Flyover Project of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is set to open on December, promising to ease traffic congestion and further improve connectivity in Central Luzon Region.

DPWH Senior Undersecretary Sadain Emil K. Sadain, in his report to Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, said that the completion and opening of Ala-Uli Steel Flyover in Barangay Ala Uli, Pilar, Bataan will significantly contribute in resolving the usual traffic buildup at the intersection of Roman Expressway and Gov. JJ Linao National Road.

Considered a traffic chokepoint for vehicles going to and from the towns of Mariveles and Pilar, the construction of the flyover at the busy intersection is expected to significantly improve mobility essential to economic and social development, added Senior Undersecretary Sadain.

The two (2)-lane flyover is substantially completed and will be made passable to vehicular traffic by yearend in time for the December holiday rush, declared Senior Undersecretary Sadain.

Senior Undersecretary Sadain himself checked on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 the progress of the flyover project with Project Manager Samuel Bayot of Amarro Construction, and engineers from Regional Office 3 and Unified Project Management Office – Bridges Management Cluster.

The main flyover deck structure, including the abutments and approaches, are complete with remaining job on the rehabilitation/reblocking of concrete pavement under the flyover and asphalt overlay.

The construction of the 600 lineal meter flyover is part of Mega Bridges for Urban and Rural Development Project (MBURDP) that involves the nationwide construction of bridges and flyovers to provide better road network along secondary national highways.

Implementation of the project is under the supervision of Regional Office 3 and Unified Project Management Office – Bridges Management Cluster.

Just like in other flyover nationwide, the DPWH together with the Local Government Unit will come up with guidelines that will be imposed on allowable vehicles in accordance with the approved design and safety standards of the flyover to protect the structure from overloading and premature deterioration.