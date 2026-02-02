Batangas Women Gain Digital Skills Through Aboitiz Construction, Aboitiz Foundation, and Connected Women

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Aboitiz Construction and Aboitiz Foundation, in partnership with Connected Women, successfully equipped 48 women from Malvar, Batangas, for the digital economy as they graduated from the Elevate AIDA (Artificial Intelligence Data Annotation) program last January 22. This milestone is part of a larger, nationwide mission to empower 300,000 women through technology upskilling and sustainable income opportunities.

The initiative provided the graduates with essential skills in data annotation, preparing them to utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) and secure remote work opportunities. This online skills development program is specifically designed to open doors for women in underserved communities, providing a path to new careers in the technology sector and giving them the chance to earn a sustainable income while working from home.

The ceremony, held at the Malvar Municipal Hall, was honored by the presence of Hon. Mayor Art Abu and Hon. Lilibeth Lat, Brgy. Chairperson of Bagong Pook.

“At Aboitiz Construction, our commitment to business transformation includes empowering the people in our host communities. By equipping these women with digital skills, we are providing them with the tools to stay competitive and resilient in a technology-driven world,” said Karmine Andrea Ching, Sr. Assistant Vice President for Business Transformation of Aboitiz Construction.

Following the graduation, Connected Women will continue to support the graduates through upskilling sessions and by assisting them in applying for online job opportunities.

“The Elevate AIDA training in Malvar, Batangas is a testament to what we can achieve when communities, local government, and partners like Aboitiz Land come together. By equipping our women graduates with digital skills and confidence, we are empowering them to create opportunities, uplift their families, and contribute to a stronger, more inclusive future,” said Mardi Mapa-Suplido, COO of Aboitiz Foundation.

To further support their transition, Aboitiz Foundation, in collaboration with UnionBank, will conduct an online session next month on financial literacy and cybersecurity. This session will help graduates manage their finances effectively and stay safe from digital risks while working remotely.

This partnership is a key part of the larger mission to foster inclusive growth and technology upskilling for Filipino families across the country.

About Aboitiz Construction

Aboitiz Construction is the privately-held construction company of the Aboitiz Group, with 50 years of nationwide track record in heavy industries, light industries, infrastructure, and industrial maintenance. We build for industries to prosper and for communities to thrive.