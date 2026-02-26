BatStateU hosts DPWH Campus Job Fair, explores research collaboration

249 SHARES Share Tweet

BATANGAS CITY—Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in partnership with Batangas State University, The National Engineering University (BatStateU The NEU), successfully conducted the third run of the DPWH Campus Job Fair on February 23 at the Pablo Borbon Campus—marking the first time the initiative was conducted in a state university and the first to be held outside the National Capital Region.

The event drew strong interest from BatStateU alumni and graduating students, with over 300 applicants participating in the on-site recruitment.

In his welcome remarks, University President Dr. Tirso A. Ronquillo emphasized the deeper significance of the partnership between BatStateU and DPWH.

“As the Philippines’ National Engineering University, Batangas State University carries a mandate not only to educate engineers and professionals but also to develop leaders who will actively contribute to nation-building. While the University develops professionals, leaders, engineers, and innovators equipped with technical expertise and leadership skills, the DPWH constructs and manages the country’s physical framework—ensuring that infrastructure is executed with competence, integrity, and accountability. Together, we help shape both the people and the systems that drive national progress, ” Dr. Ronquillo said.

He added, “That is why today matters. Our students and alumni are stepping into roles that carry tangible responsibilities and lasting impact.”

He reminded graduates that their education has given them more than technical knowledge—the ability to design, calculate, analyze, and account. It has also instilled in them a principle that cannot be measured in numbers: public trust.

Anchored on this principle, Dr. Ronquillo introduced two proposed technology-driven digital governance initiatives for collaboration with DPWH.

The first, BuildWatch AI, is designed as a fully integrated intelligent infrastructure monitoring system, a digital ecosystem that continuously observes, analyzes, and visualizes infrastructure projects in real time using technologies such as drones, remote sensing, and artificial intelligence.

The second, IntelliChain Build, is a secure AI- and blockchain-enabled cost intelligence platform designed to modernize the Detailed Unit Price Analysis (DUPA) framework, enhance fiscal transparency, and align cost performance with physical project implementation in real time.

In response, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon expressed openness to exploring research and development collaboration with BatStateU and conveyed his support for pursuing a formal Memorandum of Collaboration to further examine pilot implementation and joint innovation initiatives.

Addressing the graduates, Secretary Dizon said, “Kayo ang magiging pag-asa ng ahensya na ito. Tulungan ninyo kaming ibalik ang tiwala sa DPWH. Itong dinatnan namin, kailangang magbago, at hindi namin magagawa ito nang kami lang. Kailangan namin kayo.”

He emphasized that rebuilding and strengthening public trust in the Department requires a new generation of young, fresh, and dynamic professionals, particularly from state universities that carry a public mandate.

The program also featured an inspirational talk from OIC-Undersecretary Engr. Lara Marisse I. Esquibil of DPWH Technical Services and OIC-Undersecretary Atty. Rio T. Espiritu of DPWH Support Services, who outlined the professional standards, growth pathways, and responsibilities expected of those entering government service. They encouraged graduates to consider long-term careers within the Department, highlighting the opportunity to contribute directly to national infrastructure development while building stable and meaningful careers in public service.

As the first state university to host the DPWH Campus Job Fair, BatStateU continues to strengthen its role, not only in preparing competent graduates but also in serving the country through workforce development and research collaboration.

About Batangas State University

Batangas State University (BatStateU), the Philippines’ National Engineering University under Republic Act No. 11694, is the country’s largest engineering institution and a recognized leader in engineering and technology education. It is the first and only state university in the Philippines with engineering and computing programs accredited by both the US-based Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) and the Philippine Technological Council–Accreditation and Certification Board for Engineering and Technology (PTC-ACBET). Globally recognized for its innovation and sustainability initiatives, BatStateU ranks 401–600 in the 2025 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, 111th in the 2025 World University Rankings for Innovation (WURI), and 239th in the 2025 UI GreenMetric World University Rankings. The University remains committed to advancing transformative, industry-aligned education that produces globally competitive graduates and drives national development.