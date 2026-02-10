Bauertek Pharmaceutical Technologies and Rizal Technological University sign Memorandum of Agreement

305 SHARES Share Tweet

BauerTek Pharmaceutical Technologies and Rizal Technological University (RTU) formally signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for a strategic collaboration in the research and production of high-quality medicinal plants. The agreement was signed by BauerTek General Manager Mr. Richard Nixon Gomez and RTU President Dr. Ma. Eugenia M. Yangco. Witnessing the signing was former DOST Secretary Engr. Fortunato Dela Peña.

Under the agreement, BauerTek will collaborate with RTU in producing medicinal plants that will serve as raw materials for their nutraceutical-grade supplements. BauerTek is known in the industry as a manufacturer of high-quality nutraceutical products, with raw materials sourced from various state universities and colleges that operate their own processing facilities within their campuses.

As part of the partnership, RTU will serve as one of the moringa plantation sites, with support from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and the Department of Agriculture (DA). The project is expected to provide significant benefits to students and faculty, particularly in the areas of research and development, as well as livelihood programs and the strengthening of the local economy.

This collaboration highlights the strong partnership among the academe, industry, and government in advancing innovation and sustainable development.