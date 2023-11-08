Bautista commends CAAP for successful “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: BSKE and Undas 2023”

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Secretary Jaime Bautista of the Department of Transportation extended his recognition and appreciation to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) for its ‘excellent performance’ and efforts in making air travel safe, secured, and comfortable during the Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Synchronized Barangay Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) and Undas 2023.

It was learned from CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio that commercial airports managed by the CAAP maintained heightened alert status and reinforced security measures in anticipation of passenger influx last Undas BSKE.

Apolonio said the managers of 42 commercial CAAP airports and 12 area centers have confirmed that operations in its commercially-operating airports have run smoothly with no untoward incidents reported. Majority of flights were on time, and no security breaches were reported. Malasakit Help Kits and Desks for passengers were also distributed and activated, respectively.

CAAP saw a 42% increase in its passenger volume as it served a total of 12,979,945 passengers in its commercial airports from January to August 2022; and a total of 18,492,587 passengers in the same period this year.

“We are glad to have been of service to our passengers during the holidays. It has always been our goal to provide a safe, secure, and comfortable travel experience to all patrons of our airports. CAAP will ensure to keep up on its good work at all times, said CAAP Director General Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo.