Bautista inspects CAAP’s readiness before new year, assured of continuous air traffic control

“All facilities of CAAP are in order, well maintained and fully manned.”

This pronouncement was made by Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista after he inspected the Communications, Navigations, Surveillance / Air Traffic Management system at the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) compound on Friday, December 29.

The inspection, according to CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio, is part of the ‘Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Pasko 2023′ wherein Bautista was assured by CAAP personnel of the efficiency of the equipment in the CNS/ATM including the redundancy of the Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) for the continuous operation of our air traffic control.

After the inspection of CAAP’s state-of-the-art equipment, Bautista also checked the Philippine Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Center in CAAP for the search and rescue operation in case of an emergency, where he was informed of CAAP’s ‘No Leave Policy’ to address the needs of holiday rush travelers.

Additionally, 45 commercially operating airports under CAAP are still on heightened alert due to the expected increased volume of air passengers this peak season.