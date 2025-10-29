416 SHARES Share Tweet

(Environmental groups, youth, and beauty queens unite for a cleaner and more mindful observance of Undas)

Manila City – The EcoWaste Coalition, together with the Manila North Cemetery Administration, Department of Public Services (DPS) Manila, and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), led this year’s Undas campaign with the theme “Bawas Basura at Polusyon sa Undas.”

The event brought together environmental advocates, youth groups, and beauty queens in a shared call for a cleaner and less wasteful observance of Undas. Participating groups included Miss Earth Foundation, Buklod Tao, and Buklod ng Kabataan, who joined the Coalition in urging families to celebrate with simplicity, mindfulness, and respect for both the departed and the environment.

The short program opened with a parade and a doxology, followed by the singing of the national anthem by Buklod ng Kabataan. Manila North Cemetery Director Daniel Tan welcomed the participants, while Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno delivered a brief message highlighting the city’s commitment to a greener and cleaner Undas.

Miss Earth representatives shared practical tips for a zero waste Undas, encouraging visitors to bring reusable containers and tumblers, avoid single-use plastics, and take their waste home for proper segregation and recycling. An interpretative dance presentation by Buklod ng Kabataan of “Lupang Hinirang” and “Nag-iisang Mundo” by Bayang Barrios also showcased the youth’s creative role in environmental advocacy.

MMDA delivered a call to action for cleaner public spaces beyond Undas, while the EcoWaste Coalition closed the program with an appeal for individual and collective environmental responsibility.

“While we may not achieve a trash-free Undas overnight, we can all do our part to reduce waste and pollution,” said Aileen Lucero, National Coordinator of the EcoWaste Coalition. “Through small mindful actions, we can turn this annual observance into a more meaningful and environmentally responsible tradition.”

According to MMDA, around 50 tons of garbage–equivalent to 12 truckloads–were collected from more than 20 cemeteries across Metro Manila before, during, and after last year’s observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

Ochie Tolentino, Zero Waste Campaigner of the EcoWaste Coalition, underscored the need for public discipline and preparation. “Let’s make this year’s Undas truly meaningful by being mindful of what we bring and what we leave behind,” Tolentino said. “Pack wisely, refuse disposables, and clean up before leaving the cemetery. These small acts reflect our care for both people and the planet.”

Common wastes generated during Undas include single-use food and drink containers, plastic bags, sachets, water bottles, plastic flowers, and used candles, all of which can be prevented through simple, eco-friendly practices.

To guide the public, the Coalition reiterated its “Cemetiquette” or cemetery etiquette for a cleaner and less wasteful Undas:

Clean responsibly: Clean up the tombs of your departed ones without burning or dumping trash by the sidewalk or on other people’s graves. Use lead-safe paints: When repainting tombs, use lead-safe paints and avoid dry sanding or scraping surfaces that might be covered in lead paint. Pack wisely: Bring your own food and drinks in reusable containers. Bring only what you need to avoid wastage, and don’t leave leftovers behind. Reduce plastic waste: Avoid single-use items such as disposable plastic bags, water bottles, food containers, and cutlery. Keep it clean: Don’t litter and put your discards into the proper bins. If bins are unavailable, bring your discards home for sorting, recycling, and composting. Offer natural flowers: Offer locally grown flowers without plastic wrapping. Use clean-burning candles: Choose clean-burning candles and avoid letting plastic receptacles burn. Be respectful: Refrain from urinating in public places or on graves. Use proper comfort rooms. Smoke not: Don’t smoke or vape in the cemetery. Show consideration for children, the elderly, pregnant women, and others nearby.

The EcoWaste Coalition also appealed to local governments, cemetery administrators, and vendors to implement waste prevention measures, such as providing clearly labeled bins for segregated waste and discouraging single-use plastics.

“Together, we can reduce waste and pollution not only in cemeteries, but everywhere,” EcoWaste Coalition emphasized. “Let us make this year’s Undas truly meaningful by showing care for the dead, the living, and the planet we all share.”

Reference:

https://manilastandard.net/news/314519017/mmda-collects-50-tons-of-undas-garbage.html