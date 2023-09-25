Bayani Fernando’s death a great loss to public service – Rep. Chua

332 SHARES Share Tweet

“The country had lost a great public servant.”

This was how Manila Congressman Atty. Joel Chua (third district) reacted over the accidental death of former Marikina Mayor and MMDA Chairman Bayani Fernando.

“Konsehal palang ako sa Sangguniang Panglungsod ng Maynila, legend at idol ko na si Mayor Bayani ‘BF’ Fernando na nagsilbi din sa DPWH at sa Kongreso,” said Chua.

“Bayani cast and set a new mold of public service, especially in local government,” he added.

Chua also stated that he had emulated Fernando’s example of grassroots contact with constituents and close attention to details of public works projects.

“He is legendary and his example will long serve as the template of governance and public service,” Chua stressed.

Fernando died due to an accident at the age of 77.