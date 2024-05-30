249 SHARES Share Tweet

There is a continuous craving among players who want to enjoy the exclusiveness or partial anonymity issued to pro-crypto enthusiasts on online platforms. This demand brought about the development of crypto gaming features in existing sites and the development of complete gaming platforms. BC Game belongs to the former.

With this information, it’s expected that players may want to explore and enjoy the full potential of the BC Game casino section to its fullest. In this article, we will share all you need to know about BC Game download, its gaming selection, the benefits of cryptocurrency payment integration, and more.

Overview of BC Game App

These are facts you need to know about BC Game Casino:

Languages English, Spanish, Russian, and German among others. Special Features Anonymous gambling available Security Two Factor Authentication Enabled Available Games Over 4000 Slots, Games, and BC originals. Customer Support Email, LiveChat, and Phone. Payment Methods Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Solana, Litecoin, and others.

With these facts, it’s easy to see that this platform stood out with its pro-crypto features and hybrid casino features.

Game Selection at BC Game

The number of games on BC Game Casino is among the reasons why we There are over 4000 different types of games on the BC Game platform and they include the following sections:

Slots;

Live casino;

Blackjack;

Roulette;

Baccarat.

Next, we will have a glance at some of the titles players can explore under each of the following casino game variants.

Slots

You will get to enjoy the following slot games under BC Game Casino:

Fortune tiger;

Ultra wheel;

Money machine;

888 gold;

Double fortune;

Lucky piggy;

Fruit flash;

First-person dream chaser.

These games and more are available for players who wish to explore more slot machines from some of the industry’s best software providers like Pragmatic Play, PG Soft, Red Tiger, and Evoplay, among several others.

Live Casino

There are over 600 live casino games for players to check out and enjoy on BC Game and they include the following:

SA lobby;

Crazy time;

Double ball roulette;

Dragon tiger live;

Game shows lobby.

Under this section, players get to experience the thrills and relationships that are normally peculiar to brick-and-mortar casinos.

Blackjack

This popular table game comes in different variations for players at BC Game Casino, and they include the following:

American Blackjack;

One Blackjack;

Multi-hand Blackjack;

3D Blackjack.

These many variants are the spices that shake up the game of Blackjack for BC Game users.

Roulette

The popularity of roulette as a casino game didn’t drive home much on the BC Game platform as this section features a few games which include the following:

XXXtreme lightning Roulette;

Lightning Roulette;

Penalty Roulette;

Age of the Gods Roulette;

Speed auto Roulette.

There are a total of 16 Roulette games on Bc Game, and notwithstanding the seemingly low number, its quality makes up for the lack of vast options.

Baccarat

Just like the game of roulette, baccarat also features a few gaming selections on BC Game, making up for the lack of numbers with high-quality options for players to explore and enjoy.

The available games include the following:

Baccarat Sicbo;

BC speed baccarat;

Baccarat mini;

Golden wealth baccarat;

Lightning baccarat.

These and many other unnamed games continue to promote and retain the sway that the game of baccarat holds over many players.

Software providers at BC Game

The gambling site partners with some of the gambling industry’s best software developers including the following:

Pragmatic Play;

Evolution Gaming;

Ezugi;

Mascot;

One touch;

Platipus;

BetSoft;

Wazdan.

These software providers play huge roles in the player retention strategy of BC Game as they provide entertaining gaming initiatives and graphics for players to savour and build loyalty to the site.

BC Game APK Mobile Compatibility

The gambling platform is fully optimized to run on mobile devices, both IOS and Android. In this section, we will explore how to set up and use BC Game on both devices.

How to install the BC Game app on Android

Follow the steps below to get the BC Game app on your Android device:

Visit BC Game ph on your phone browser (usually Chrome browser); Click the three dots at the top right corner of the screen; Click on ‘Install app’ to add the website to your Home Screen.

You can now access BC Game Ph with a click, and have access to all the available games.

BC Game Download on IOS

To play BC Game on your IOS, follow the steps below:

Visit BC.Game.ph on your Safari browser; Tap on the sharing button (usually an arrow in a half box facing up); Click on “Add to Home Screen” on the popup page.

This ends the disparity between Android and iOS users as every party can access the BC Game app with just a click on the phone screen.

Payment Methods on BC Game

You can add funds to your BC Game account through two ways either fiat money (PHP) or cryptocurrency.

The various cryptocurrencies include the following:

Bitcoin;

Ethereum;

Litecoin;

Ripple;

Dogecoin.

With these currencies, players now have an alternative to fiat currencies and can use them and enjoy benefits such as low processing fees and fast transactions.

Conclusion

Playing on BC Game apk as a Filipino is a direct way to get a reward for passion and an avenue to explore lots of casino games. The events catalog of this platform is one of the reasons why it is among the best.