Innovative technologies are steadily penetrating into all spheres of human life, and gambling is no exception. Not so long ago, online cryptocurrency platforms were hard to even imagine, but today they are gradually becoming commonplace. One of the first such brands was BC Game, founded by BlockDance BV in 2017. Since then, the platform has gone through several stages of its development, expanded the list of services provided, and significantly improved their quality. BC Game casino has been repeatedly nominated for the title of “Casino of the Year” according to various organisations and several times the institution managed to win.

BC Game is currently operated by Small House BV (since 1 May 2024) and operates under licence OGL/2023/159/0076 issued by the Curaçao Gambling Control Board (GCB). This document authorises operations in many countries around the world, including the Philippines.

BC Game Features and Benefits

To begin with, although BC Game is considered a cryptocurrency platform, it is possible to make a deposit to your gaming account using some traditional means of payment – bank cards and mobile payments (GooglePay, ApplePay and SamsungPay). This is very convenient for those Filipino bettors who are not yet too familiar with cryptocurrencies and makes it much easier to log into the game. As for the rest of BC Game’s features, the following can be highlighted:

The platform is versatile, because besides sports betting, Filipino players have access to more than 7,000 gambling games at BC Game casino (including about 40 exclusives), including a live dealer section, many different lotteries, and a cryptocurrency exchange where they can exchange their winnings for other assets. It supports 18 different networks, so the choice of possible tokens is very large;

Among them is the platform’s own token – BCD. It can also be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies, used for sports betting and gambling in BC Game casino. The BCD rate is linked to the USDT rate, so it is a so-called stablecoin and it is quite suitable even for accumulating funds;

BC Game betting enthusiasts have access to over 40 sports, cyber sports and virtual disciplines. Among them are all sports popular in the Philippines and the rest of the world – football, basketball, hockey, table and table tennis, baseball, etc. Horse racing and dog racing are also included in a separate section;

You can start betting at BC Game even without registration – authorisation is available via Google, Telegram, Metamask, WhatsApp, Line and even Steam. But when withdrawing funds, you will still need to undergo verification, as this is the requirement of international legislation.

As for BC Game’s support service, it is available in a 24/7 live chat as well as via email. The first option, of course, is faster, so we advise you to use it if necessary.

Welcome and Other Bonuses Offered by BC Game

For convenience and clarity, all the amounts in this section will be specified in American dollars (USD), just like on the operator’s official website. And one more nuance – if you have BC Game bonus code, don’t forget to activate it to get additional benefits. BC Game has quite a lot of different offers, so let’s focus on the main ones:

BC Game welcome bonus applies to the first four deposits. For the first deposit it is 180% (or 300% if you just registered and deposited in 7 minutes) up to 20,000 USD;

Further, both the interest and the amounts increase. The second deposit will bring 240% up to 40,000 USD, the third deposit will bring 300% up to 60,000 USD and the fourth deposit will bring 360% up to 100,000 USD. Thus, in total, you can get an impressive sum of 220,000 USD;

All bonus funds received are credited to rakeback and then wagered. The bonus is unlocked according to the formula your stake * 1% * 20%;

It is possible to get in BC Game and no deposit bonus, for this purpose after registration players must perform several simple tasks, for which they will be rewarded – change avatar, set the currency of the game account, confirm your identity and phone number. This bonus must be wagered with a wager of 60, but let’s just say that you won’t be able to break the bank here. The maximum you can get is 5 USD; even if you win more, the rest of the sum will be burned;

As part of the BC Game referral programme, you can receive financial rewards for friends attracted to the platform. Their number is not limited, so with proper skill this programme can be an additional source of income. There is also a VIP club for players who bet often and a lot. For reaching new levels, users receive various rewards and privileges, including exclusive ones.

You will never be bored in BC Game. There are daily and weekly tasks available here (mostly they are related to various activities in BC Game casino), the administration of the platform regularly conducts various promotions and tournaments, distributes BC Game bonus codes that open access to various rewards. So, we advise you to take advantage of all the opportunities that BC Game offers to Filipino players.