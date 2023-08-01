‘Be sharp with your data,’ DSWD chief tells RDs on requests, delivery of FFPs in calamity-stricken LGUs

471 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian has instructed Regional Directors to double check the number of family food packs (FFPs) being requested by governors, mayors and congressmen and the actual pick-up or delivery to the areas affected by Typhoon Egay and the enhanced Habagat.

“Be sharp with your data,” Secretary Gatchalian told the Directors of Regions 1 (Ilocos), 2 (Cagayan Valley), 3 (Central Luzon) and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). These regions were the hardest hit by Egay and the enhanced southwest monsoon, with a number of provinces and municipalities declaring a state of calamity.

The DSWD chief also told the concerned regional directors to follow the delivery plan which they have agreed on with the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) led by Undersecretary Diane Cajipe and Assistant Secretary Marlon Alagao.

“Let me reiterate. We will follow the delivery plan we agreed on. But please make sure to communicate to the stakeholders. Now if may new requests, communicate with Asec. Marlon Alagao so he can adjust the delivery plan accordingly,” Secretary Gatchalian said,

The DSWD also instructed the concerned regional directors to submit in tabulated form the number of requested FFPs per province, city and municipality, along with the number of released or delivered food packs and the number of FFPs which are still for release.

“This will ensure that all FFPs requested from the National Resource Operations Center or NROC are all accounted for and that all requests by LGUs are properly met. This is also to avoid double-delivery or under-delivery,” DSWD spokesperson Assistant Secretary Romel Lopez explained.

The NROC is the main disaster response hub of the DSWD located in Pasay City, Metro Manila.

Secretary Gatchalian has earlier ordered the NROC to prepare for the dispatch of at least 289,906 boxes of FFPs in the first two weeks of August as augmentation assistance to the LGUs in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and CAR.

A state of calamity has been declared in at least 16 provinces, towns and cities in Luzon where Super Typhoon Egay left a trail of destruction, including floodings in many areas in Regions 1,2,3 and CAR.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Monday that around 2.3 million people or 654,837 families across 13 regions were affected by ‘Egay’ and the intensified Habagat.

The number of evacuees was estimated at 312,000, with some staying in 737 evacuation centers nationwide, according to the NDRRMC.

Cagayan province was the latest to declare a state of calamity on Monday (July 31) after 26 towns and a city took the brunt of Egay’s wrath. Hardest hit were the towns of Sanchez Mira, Aparri, Sta. Ana, Abulug, Calayan and Sta. Teresita.

Data from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) showed that Egay affected 22,291 families or 116,000 people across Cagayan province.

The Bulacan provincial board approved on Sunday (July 30) a resolution declaring a state of calamity after continuous rains at the height of Egay caused widespread flooding that reached 6 feet and submerged low-lying areas in all 24 localities.

Pampanga was also placed under a state of calamity on Monday (July 31) after the province suffered from massive flooding. Earlier, the municipal councils in Sto. Tomas, Macabebe, San Simon and Minalin declared a state of calamity due to floods caused by heavy rains brought about by the intensified Habagat.

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) reported on Monday that 438 areas in Central Luzon were submerged in floodwaters, affecting at least 341,242 families, or 1,195,886 individuals.

Earlier, the provincial governments of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, Mountain Province, Bataan, Cavite, and the local government units (LGUs) of Sablayan (Occidental Mindoro), Calasiao (Pangasinan) and Dagupan City also declared a state of calamity.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Tuesday (August 1) monsoon rains would prevail over Zambales and Bataan provinces while Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan and Occidental Mindoro would have occasional downpours due to Typhoon Falcon.