Belgian man suspected of being a terrorist barred entry at NAIA

305 SHARES Share Tweet

A 31-year-old male Belgian man who is reportedly on the Interpol list of suspected foreign terrorists was barred entry by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that the passenger, whose name was withheld for security purposes, was refused entry last February 7 at the NAIA Terminal 3 for being an undesirable alien.

Upon exclusion, the suspect’s name was included in the BI’s blacklist, effectively barring him from re-entering the country.

Tansingco hailed the exclusion as the BI successfully foiled the entry of a foreigner whom he said poses a very serious threat to public safety and national security.

He said the Belgian turned back after arriving via an Etihad flight from Abu Dhabi. His companion, a 27-year-old Belgian woman, was also turned back for accompanying an excluded alien.

The man was excluded after the BI officer who processed him saw that the passenger prompted a ‘hit’ in his computer’s Interpol derogatory check system.

The Belgian was excluded pursuant to Sec. 29 of the Philippine immigration act which forbids the entry of “any alien who believes in, advises, advocates, ore teaches the overthrow by force and violence of constituted law authority.”

A verification made with the BI’s Interpol unit revealed that the Belgian is subject of a diffusion notice issued by the Interpol for the alleged offense of involvement in terrorism-related crime.