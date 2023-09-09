Benes of SLP-Cash Assistance for Micro Rice Retailers wait for payout

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Beneficiaries of the Sustainable Livelihood-Cash Assistance for Micro Riice Retailers in Maypajo Market in Caloocan and Agora Market in San Juan await for the start of payout of the cash aid on Saturday (September 9).

Micro rice retailers affected by the rice price cap can receive Php 15,000 cash aid from the government.

DSWD Sec. Gatchalian, QC Mayor Belmonte lead cash aid payout for micro rice retailers in Commonwealth Market

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte engage in conversation before the payout of the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP)-Cash Assistance for Micro Rice Retailers at the Commonwealth Market on Saturday (September 9).

The payout of the cash aid is in keeping with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr to help micro rice retailers cope with the effects of Executive Order No.39 mandating a price cap on rice.

DTI chief, San Juan mayor lead payout of SLP-Cash Assistance for Micro Rice Retailers in San Juan City

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo Pascual and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora lead the payout of the Sustainable Livelihood Program-Cash Assistance for Micro Rice Retailers at the San Juan-Agora Market on Saturday (September 9).

Following the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, micro rice retailers affected by the price ceiling can receive up to Php 15,000 cash aid from the government.

The payout in San Juan City is part of the ceremonial kick off of the aid distribution that is simultaneously happening in Caloocan City and Quezon City.

DSWD chief hands over cash aid for micro rice retailers in Quezon City

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian personally hands over the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) – cash assistance to micro rice retailers at the Commonwealth Market in Quezon City on Saturday (September 9).

The beneficiaries of the cash aid worth Php 15,000 are the qualified retailers identified by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The provision of assistance is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to assist micro rice retailers who have been directly impacted by the imposed rice price ceilings.