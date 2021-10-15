0 SHARES Share Tweet

ANNOUNCEMENT

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Benguet Corporation will be held on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 3 o’clock p.m. at the Company’s Board Room, 7th Floor Universal Re Building, 106 Paseo de Roxas, 1226 Makati City, Philippines.

The Company will not hold a physical meeting, but will conduct the ASM virtually via online/remote communications.

The agenda of the meeting provides, among others:

For election of the Board of Directors; Approval of Minutes of the annual stockholders’ meeting held on November 11, 2020; Approval of Management Report and Audited Financial Statements for 2020; Approval of the retention of Mr. Bernardo M. Villegas as Independent Director; Approval of re-appointment of Sycip Gorres Velayo and Company (SGV) as the Company’s independent external auditor; Approval of grant of stock option awards to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company and its subsidiaries; Ratification of all acts, contracts, resolutions and proceedings made and entered into by Management and/or the Board of Directors during the period from November 11, 2020 until the date of the 2021 Annual Stockholders’ meeting; Such other matters as may properly come before the meeting and which are not known to management beforehand at a reasonable time, including to adjourn the meeting for up to ninety (90) days from November 10, 2021 if the election of directors is enjoined as of the meeting date.

Stockholders intending to participate in the meeting via remote communication and exercise their right to vote in absentia should first register and be authorized. Stockholders should notify the Company on or before November 3, 2021 by email to ASMregister@benguetcorp.com by attaching a scanned copy of a valid government-issued identification card (ID) for registration and verification purposes. Indirect stockholders should include in their email their broker’s certification of shareholding. Stockholders who cannot attend by remote communication can still be represented and vote at the meeting by submitting a proxy. A copy of the proxy form containing instruction on each item on the Agenda that requires stockholders vote is downloadable in the Company’s website www.benguetcorp.com.

The Information Statement (SEC Form 20-IS) with the Management Report and other pertinent documents, the Annual Report 2020 (SEC Form 17-A), and the 2021 Second Quarter Report (SEC Form 17Q) as filed with the SEC and PSE are available for downloading at the Company’s website www.benguetcorp.com and in the online system of PSE Edge Portal https://edge.pse.com.ph.

By authority of the Board of Directors

(Sgd.) HERMOGENE H. REAL

Corporate Secretary