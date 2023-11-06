Best care for children assured in Manila

Mayor Honey Lacuna (middle) led the Children's Month Celebration in Manila with (left) Vice Mayor Yul Servo and (from right) City Treasurer Jasmin Talegon and Manila social welfare chief Re Fugoso, among others. Behind Lacuna are (to her left and right) PESO chief Fernan Bermejo, MHD head Dr. Arnold ‘Poks‘ Pangan and Dennis Lacuna. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna (middle) led the Children's Month Celebration in Manila with (left) Vice Mayor Yul Servo and (from right) City Treasurer Jasmin Talegon and Manila social welfare chief Re Fugoso, among others. Behind Lacuna are (to her left and right) PESO chief Fernan Bermejo, MHD head Dr. Arnold ‘Poks‘ Pangan and Dennis Lacuna. (JERRY S. TAN)

ENSURING the health of children in their first 1,000 days.

This, according to Mayor Honey Lacuna, had been among the city government of Manila‘s foremost policies when it comes to efforts to give the best care possible for the city’s children population.

Lacuna made the pronouncement as she led the city’s celebration of the Children’s Month along with Manila social welfare department chief Re Fugoso, City Treasurer Jasmin Talegon, Manila Health Department (MHD) chief Dr. Arnold ‘Poks’ Pangan and Vice Mayor Yul Servo-Nieto.

In her speech, Lacuna stressed the importance or upholding and respecting each child’s rights, including being loved, supporting their aspirations and being properly cared for.

In addition, she said that the children’s potentials must be honed and that they must be loved unconditionally.

“Dito sa Maynila, walang naiiwan. Lahat kasama, lahat mahalaga. Maging ang mga bata ay kasama sa paninindigan nating ito sa pamamahala. Ito rin ang batayan ng mga inilalatag nating mga programa at proyekto para sa mga Batang Manilenyo,” she said.

The mayor stated that various units of thr loca government are actively participating in implementing programs and projects that respond to children’s needs particularly when it comes to their health, knowledge, training, wel-being and safety.

“Bahagi ng ating polisiya ang City Ordinance 8993 na nagbibigay kasiguruhan na mapapangalagaan ang kalusugan ng bawat sanggol sa unang isang libong araw nito mula pagkasilang. Ito ay ipinatutupad ng ating Manila Health Department (MHD) katuwang ang ating 44 na mga Health Centers at anim na mga ospital,” Lacuna said.

Citing records, she said that from January to September 2023 alone, MHD chief Pangan reported that a total of 21,576 children have been given complete vaccination while 26,220 children aged 12 to 59 months received two doses of vitamin A capsule and deworming tablet.

Too, she said that micronutrient supplement were also given to pregnant women and children while a Human Milk Bank or storage for breast milk had been put up at the Ospital ng Maynila, Justice Jose Abad Santos General Hospital and Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Center, even as the Supplemental Feeding Program for pregnant women also continues.