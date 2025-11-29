222 SHARES Share Tweet

As global demand for Filipino talent, goods, and services continues to rise, the country’s growing community of SMBs need to be able to send and receive money securely and efficiently. But managing international payments can often be confusing and costly without the right tools in place.

These small businesses are eagerly expanding into global markets. According to Payoneer’s second annual SMB Ambitions Barometer, half of Filipino SMBs say that reaching new customers is the biggest benefit of going global. They also highlight improved innovation (62%), access to higher quality supply chains (57%), and better financial performance (54%).

All that international activity comes with an increase in cross-border payments. When looking for the best payment solutions for SMBs in the Philippines, SMBs want a platform that supports the growth of their business and keeps finances on track in a simple, uncomplicated way.

The opportunity and challenges of going global

As of February 2025, 93% of businesses surveyed for Payoneer’s report expect their revenue to grow in the next year, and 90% are optimistic about the local economy.

That said, with international expansion comes a new set of challenges. While building brand awareness is a common concern (cited by 38% of businesses), managing payments is something on the minds of Filipino small business owners. Many feel trapped by outdated financial systems, which are prone to delays and unexpected charges, and give users little visibility over their transactions.

Accessing capital is another roadblock. SMBs in the Philippines often struggle to secure funding due to limited credit history or inconsistent business performance. There’s a pressing need for reliable, cost-effective payment solutions that don’t eat into precious revenue.

When it comes to international payment processing for Filipino businesses, making things more transparent, flexible, and straightforward will have a positive impact on these small businesses that are so critical to supporting the Philippines’ global growth.

What makes a good global payment platform?

Listening to what small businesses are saying, it’s clear that they have a good idea of what they want from a global payment solution:

Transparent fees with no hidden costs

Receiving accounts in multiple currencies

Simple setup and user-friendly tools

Features that make compliance easier

Support for multiple clients, platforms, and regions

Cross-border payments for e-commerce and services need to feel as frictionless as local ones. That’s where Payoneer’s e-commerce solutions come into play.

Why Filipino SMBs use Payoneer

Payoneer’s tools are designed for global business. Its platform makes it easier to manage digital payments and have clear visibility of their financial activity.

Currency receiving accounts

Payoneer users can receive funds in major currencies like USD, EUR, and GBP when receiving payments, allowing them to be paid by overseas clients more easily, without having to open and maintain multiple financial accounts abroad.

Clear, predictable fees

Filipino businesses enjoy Payoneer’s pricing transparency. If you’re looking for affordable payment gateways, being able to avoid surprise charges is a big advantage, especially when dealing with smaller payments or frequent transactions.

Built for individuals and small teams

Payoneer’s platform is well-suited for growing SMBs. Whether you’re an e-commerce seller or service provider, you can use Payoneer to collect payments globally without time-consuming onboarding.

Global reach, local understanding

Filipino businesses work with a lot of clients in the US, China, and Canada, making Payoneer’s international capabilities a major asset. In fact, 63% of Filipino respondents to Payoneer’s study say having a diverse vendor network helps them stay resilient, so the scalable payment tools Payoneer offers its users really support that diversity.

Supporting digital-first businesses

Digital transformation is rapidly changing how we do business. 84% of Filipino SMBs say new technologies are helping them innovate, and 46% cite digitisation as instrumental in helping them enter global markets. Payoneer is fully tapped into this digital-first mindset with tools that integrate with a wide range of major e-commerce platforms.

A guide to global e-commerce payments

Being able to handle payments smoothly is vital for Filipino businesses selling online. Payoneer supports cross-border payments for e-commerce with features such as:

Receiving accounts for marketplace payouts

Options to manage multiple currencies in one dashboard

Support for paying international vendors or contractors

Easier reconciliation of overseas transactions

This means more time to focus on products and customers, and less on chasing payments or dealing with admin.

Getting started with Payoneer

Setting up with Payoneer is simple and can be done online:

Sign Up: Visit the Payoneer website and click on the ‘Open your account’ or ‘Register’ button. Provide personal and business information: You’ll be prompted to enter details such as your name, contact information, and business details. Verification: Submit necessary identification documents and any required business documentation for verification purposes. Link bank account: Once verified, you can link your Philippine bank account to your Payoneer account to facilitate withdrawals in PHP. Receive payments: After setup, you can start receiving international payments through your Payoneer account.

If you’re looking to scale your SMB, Payoneer can help support your next steps.

Empowering Filipino businesses to go global

The small business economy in the Philippines is expanding fast. As international transactions become the norm, so does the need for infrastructure that supports them.

Payoneer meets that demand in a way that traditional financial systems can’t, offering a flexible and cost-conscious solution for international payment processing for Filipino businesses. When looking for the best payment solutions for SMBs in the Philippines, Payoneer promises a powerful solution.

