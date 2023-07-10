BI addresses viral 10-birth cert issue

166 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) chief Norman Tansingco said he will order an investigation to ensure that officers are able to communicate decisions properly to passengers, as he addressed a viral social media post on a female passenger allegedly required 10 birth certificates by an immigration officer.

While the bureau has yet to receive the full report and investigation, Tansingco said initial information shows that the unnamed passenger’s travel was deferred for having multiple red flags.

The traveler, who initially attempted to depart late last month, claimed she is traveling to Taiwan to visit a distant relative. However, the immigration officer noted that during the assessment, there was mention of a possible work in Taiwan. Said traveler also was unable to establish her relationship with her sponsor, and had numerous inconsistencies when asked about basic details about said sponsor.

Her personal capacity to sustain herself during the 14-day trip was likewise not established, hence, Tansingco said that the traveler was reminded to secure proper working documents.

Tansingco said that following the Department of Justice’s guidelines on departure formalities, departing passengers whose purpose and capacity is not fully established may be sponsored by a relative within the fourth civil degree.

“Travelers need not worry as long as they have the appropriate documents that match their actual purpose of travel. So many travelers are coming in and out of the country with no issues. Only those with conflicting documentation are subjected to further inspection,” he added.