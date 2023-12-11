BI airport personnel not allowed to greet Merry Christmas unless returning the greeting

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said he will not prohibit immigration personnel from greeting passengers ‘Merry Christmas’ if only to return the greeting but that the bureau would be unforgiving if the greeting was meant to ask for favors or gifts.

Tansingco stated this at the BI’s yearend press briefing, adding that the prohibition on extending greetings is a standing policy, especially for those assigned in the airports.

However, he said that there is also the need to maintain the Filipino culture of being hospitable and respectful, that returning a greeting is deemed fit, instead of ignoring which may be contrued as rude.

“Kasi ugali na natin ang pagiging hospitable at me respect tapos i-greet ka di mo pinansin kasi sinabi bawal. Depende sa sitwasyon, intensyon at pagkasabi,” said Tansingco, who was joined in the briefing by spokesperson Dana Sandoval and deputy spokesman Melvin Mabulac.

The BI chief stressed that strictly prohibited is the extension of greetings with the apparent intention of asking for something in return.

However, he added, since our culture is such that we traditionally greet during the holidays, those who do so without any ill intention do not have to be sanctioned.

“Pag binati ka, alangang di mo pansinin. Ang bawal ay manghingi. Dun, wala tayong patawad, kung ang intensyon ay mamasko,” he reiterated.