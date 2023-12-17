BI announces arrest of blacklisted Korean pimp

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco announced the arrest at the head office in Intramuros of a South Korean man wanted in his home country for pimping.

The fugitive, identified as Oh Myunggyun, 49, was intercepted after attempting to extend his temporary visitors’ visa.

BI tourist visa section (TVS) chief Raymond Remigio said that Oh was accosted after frontliner personnel Mark Vallejo and Lourdes Maliksi discovered that he has an active derogatory record.

Oh is the subject of a summary deportation order issued by the BI after having been charged for being a fugitive from justice. A warrant of arrest against Oh has been issued by the Korean government for arrangement of commercial sex acts, and his passport has already been revoked.

Remigio said that the subject was immediately arrested and is now temporarily detained in the BI’s holding facility in Bicutan, Taguig.

Tansingco lauded the personnel involved in the arrest and warned foreign nationals not to attempt to use the country to evade facing their crimes.

“We have close coordination with foreign governments who send us information about wanted fugitive. These fugitives face arrest, deportation and blacklisting,” he said.