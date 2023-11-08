BI announces arrest of Chinese and Korean fugitives in back-to-back ops

305 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO international fugitives were nabbed in back-to-back operations conducted on Tuesday by agents from the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the arrested fugitives‘ passports were revoked by Chinese and Korean authorities so that they are now considered as undocumented and undesirable aliens.

In an operation in Paco, Manila on November 7, the BI arrested Guo Shangming, 45, a Chinese national who is wanted by the Luoyuan County Public Security Bureau for obtaining loans by fraudulent means.

Tansingco said Guo was reported by Chinese authorities for applying for failing to repay his loan of more than P2 million and was also said to have overstayed his visa as he arrived in the Philippines in 2020.

Meanwhile, South Korean national Hyeong Jinwoo, 38, was arrested as an undesirable alien during an operation in Intramuros, Manila.

Records from the BI showed that Hyeong was tagged as a fugitive from justice by the Korean government with outstanding arrest warrants issued by the Suwon District Court for Fraud and Organization of Criminal Groups.

Hyeong was said to be a member of the MinJun Pa, a voice phishing syndicate based in Metro Manila that illegally operates as a financial institution falsely offering low interest loans in exchange for upfront payment of outstanding debts and processing fees.

Tansingco said that Hyeong has been hiding in the Philippines since 2018 and that his syndicate has defrauded almost P14 million from its victims.

The BI chief condemned foreigners performing illicit activities in the country.

“Do not make the Philippines your breeding ground for your crimes. Our agency will not take a rest until all of these felons are brought to justice,” said Tansingco.