BI announces repatriation of 27 Vietnamese human trafficking victims

A total of 27 Vietnamese nationals who have been victims of human trafficking were repatriated on Tuesday, according to the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that based on the report to the BI, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Task Force Against Trafficking (NAIA-TFAT) referred the victims to the IACAT-Tahanan ng Inyong Pag-asa Center, following their interception at NAIA Terminal 2 last Oct. 31.

“We will not be a haven for those seeking to perpetuate such criminal acts. The BI stands firm in its commitment to dismantle trafficking networks and safeguard the welfare of those vulnerable individuals,” the BI chief said, adding that seven more Vietnamese nationals remain in the country awaiting their repatriation.

Tansingco said that the victims were accompanied by one Chinese handler, two Filipino drivers and one Filipino translator. The traffickers had reportedly intended to sell the victims to a company based in Cebu City.

Of the 27 victims, 21 departed for Hanoi via a Cebu Pacific flight, while the remaining 6 departed for Ho Chi Minh City via a Philippine Airlines flight.

In response to this incident, the BI has cancelled the working visas of the victims involved.

Tansingco then expressed his dismay towards foreign nationals who exploit the Philippines as a hub for their trafficking activities.