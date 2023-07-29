BI bars American sex offender in US from entering Philippines

277 SHARES Share Tweet

AN American national found to be a registered sex offender in his country was barred entry by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

Identified as Jonathan Daniel Vasquez, 38, said American was reportedly convicted in 2006 for attempted lewd or lascivious acts with a minor under 14 years old and for attempting to molest a minor under 18 years of age and his case was logged by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

He was also included in the State of California’s list of sex offenders.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said that Vasquez attempted to enter the country last July 27 on board an Eva Air flight from Taipei. Upon inspection of immigration officers at the Mactan Cebu international Airport (MCIA), they confirmed that he is indeed a registered sex offender.

Officers denied his entry and he was immediately boarded on the next available flight back to his port of origin.

Meanwhile, BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco announced that immigration operatives on Friday arrested a 34-year-old American businessman for allegedly working without permit.

The businessman was nabbed in Poblacion, Makati after reportedly engaging in gainful employment without the necessary work permit, in violation of Philippine immigration laws. He will be facing a deportation charge and will remain in the BI’s facility in Bicutan, Taguig during the proceedings.

A complaint lodged with the BI reported the American to have presented himself as the CEO of a Manila-based company, as well as the owner of several restaurants, without acquiring the necessary visas or permits.