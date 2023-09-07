BI bars American sex offender

139 SHARES Share Tweet

AN American national tagged as a registered sex offender (RSO) was barred from entering the country. by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval explained that RSOs include people who have been previously convicted of sex offenses under prevailing laws of their country.

The American, identified as Gabriel Rodriguez, 34, attempted to enter the country last September 2 on board an All Nippon Airways flight from Haneda when officers intercepted him.

He was excluded under Section 29(a) 3 of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940, that states that persons who have been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude shall be barred from entering the Philippines.

Records reveal that Rodriguez has been convicted in 2019 in the US for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

“Registered sex offenders pose as a threat to our people,” said Those who preyed on children have no place in the Philippines,” BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.

Tansingco added that as a consequence of the exclusion, Rodriguez’s name has been included in the BI’s blacklist, making him perpetually barred from entering the country.