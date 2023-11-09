BI bars entry of American sex offender at NAIA

249 SHARES Share Tweet

ANOTHER American sex convict was barred from entering the country via the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the BI’s border control and enforcement unit (BCIU) at the airport identified the passenger as Terry Lynn Spies, 60, who was intercepted last Nov. 3 upon arriving aboard an Eva Air flight from Taiwan.

Tansingco again warned foreign sex convicts to avoid traveling to the Philippines, thus: “As gatekeepers of the country, we are duty-bound as immigration officers to prevent the entry of aliens whose presence here poses a serious risk to our women and children.”

BCIU deputy chief for operations Joseph Cueto reported that Spies was already sent back to the US last Nov. 4 via an Eva Air flight to Taipei enroute to the US. Spies is only one of some 140 foreigners denied entry by the BI this year for his record of convictions on sex crimes.

They were all turned back pursuant to a provision in the Philippine immigration act which expressly prohibits the entry into the country of aliens previously convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude.

Citing information provided by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Interpol’s national central bureau (NCB) in Manila disclosed that in November 2012 a court in Texas convicted Spies for engaging in online solicitation of a minor.

Spies allegedly enticed a 14-year-old girl to meet him for “indecent purposes via telecommunications” in violation of Texas’ penal code.