BI bars entry of American sex offender at NAIA

AN American previously convicted of sex crimes in the US was barred entry by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the American as Thomas Henry Vander Waal, 39. He was intercepted at the NAIA Terminal 1 upon his arrival Thursday aboard a China Eastern Airlines flight from Taipei, Taiwan.

“This effectively bans him from re-entering the Philippines so that he won’t pose a threat and risk to our women and children,” Tansingco said.

Waal was immediately issued an exclusion order after the officer who processed his arrival saw that his name was in the BI’s alert list of registered sex offenders (RSO).

“Our immigration law expressly forbids entry of aliens who have been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude because they are an undesirable aliens,” the BI chief said.

According to the Interpol’s national central bureau in Manila, Waal, who hails from Rock Valley, Sioux County, Iowa, has convictions related to sex offenses against minors in the US.

His convictions allegedly involved criminal offenses, including child pornography, sexual abuse and molesting a child under 15 years of age.

Tansingco bared that he already issued an order directing the inclusion of the American in the BI’s blacklist of unwanted aliens.