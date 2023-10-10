BI bars entry of Colorado man convicted of sex crimes

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that sex offenders have no place in the country.

This, after a Colorado man who was previously convicted of rape was barred entry into the country by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

“These predators are not welcome in the Philippines.. Any sex offender who attempt to enter the country will be turned back and blacklisted,” Tansingco warned.

The BI chief identified the man as Charles Harry Cooper, 66, who arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 last October 8 on board a China Air flight from Taiwan.

Cooper was stopped by immigration authorities and he claimed to be merely visiting for tourism purposes and that he will be staying in Pasay City.

However, information received by the BI shows that Cooper was convicted in the United States (US) in 2009 for statutory rape in the first degree and statutory sodomy for a person under 14, as well as molestation in the first degree.

BI officers then prevented his entry and required him to board the next available flight back to his country of origin.