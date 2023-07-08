BI bars entry of female Ugandan with fake passport

249 SHARES Share Tweet

For presenting a fraudulent passport, a Ugandan woman was barred entry by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Thursday night.

Excluded was Ugandan Phiona Apolot, 28, who arrived on board an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. She was immediately excluded and will board the next available flight back to her port of origin.

It was learned from BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval that Apolot was apprehended by immigration officers after identifying irregularities in her passport and that the document was referred to the duty supervisor, who then submitted to the BI’s anti-fraud section for forensic examination.

It was later confirmed that the passport submitted was indeed fraudulent, raising concerns about her true identity and intentions.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said: “This incident serves as a stern reminder to all would-be offenders that our immigration officers are highly trained and equipped to detect and intercept individuals attempting to circumvent our immigration laws. We will continue to enhance our efforts in collaboration with international partners to combat illegal activities and maintain the highest level of security.”