BI bars entry of five alien pedophiles

The five aliens who were barred entry into the country. (JERRY S. TAN)

FOR being sex offenders, four Americans and a Briton were barred from entering the country by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers assigned at the airports.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said four of the pedophiles were intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) while the other one was turned away at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

Tansingco bared that the passengers are all registered sex offenders (RSO) as they have records of conviction for sex offenses in their homeland.

All five foreign nationals have been reportedly included in the BI’s blacklist, barring them from re-entering the country.

“They were already included in our blacklist, thus they are perpetually barred from entering the Philippines. They were denied entry as their presence here could pose a serious risk to our women and children,” Tansingco underscored.

He reiterated that the Philippine immigration act provides for the outright exclusion of aliens convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude, adding that they have launched their Project #Shieldkids Campaign to aggressively locate, arrest and deport foreign sex offenders that might be in the country.

Intercepted last May 21 at the NAIA Terminal 1 was Alexander Balay, 33, who arrived aboard a Philippine Airlines flight from Tokyo. He was convicted of possession and intent to distribute child pornography by a court in Alabama.

The following day, Vincent John Cherer, 54, a British national, was also turned away at the NAIA terminal 1 after arriving via an Air China flight from Chengdu, China. He was previously convicted of child sexual abuse in the United Kingdom.

Then on May 27, American Wallance Lynn Wendel, 71, was also excluded at the same terminal, where he arrived via a Korean Air flight from Incheon. He was convicted of sexual assault by a court in Arizona. Apart from this, he was also convicted of homicide and burglary.

Similarly, American Kevin Edwin Daughtrey, 49, was turned away at the MCIA on May 27 after he arrived aboard an Eva Air flight from Taipei. He was convicted by a court in Florida of sexual offense against a minor.

On May 28, American Billy Ray Robertson, Jr. was intercepted also at the NAIA 1 terminal. He was convicted by a court in Nevada in 1989 for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.