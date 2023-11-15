BI bars entry of German, American sex offenders at NAIA

277 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO foreign sex offenders, an American and a German, were barred entry at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers as part of the agency’s campaign to prevent the entry of aliens whose presence here poses a serious risk to Filipino women and children.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said both Bohr and Sterling will be included in the BI’s blacklist, preventing their entry to the country indefinitely.

In his report to Tansingco, BI border control and intelligence unit (BCIU) head Dennis Alcedo identified the passenger as Maik Bohr, 57. He arrived Monday aboard a Cebu Pacific flight from the United Arab Emirates. and is now being booked on the next available flight to Dubai following his exclusion.

Alcedo reported that Bohr was denied entry based on a directive that Tansingco issued last month alerting all BI officers in the ports on the German national’s possible arrival in the country.

“Commissioner Tansingco issued the alert order after the bureau received intelligence information tagging Bohr as being involved in child exploitation and abuse materials,” Alcedo said.

Meanwhile, Tansingco stressed that the BI will not lower its guard, saying: “we are always on the lookout for these sex offenders so they won’t be able to come here and victimize our women and children.”

The BI chief also expressed alarm over the continued attempts by foreign sex offenders to enter the country, explaining that the BI’s campaign to combat sex tourism is not only focused on Americans, who account for the bulk of registered sex offenders (RSOs) who were turned back, but other nationalities as well.

After Bohr, also excluded was American national Lewis Steven Sterling, 67, who arrived on board an Eva Air flight from Taipei on Monday.

Records show that Sterling was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child, in violation of the Texas Penal code in 1998, the BI chief said.