BI bars entry of two foreign convicted pedophiles

A 23-year-old Papua New Guinea national and a 64-year-old American who were both convicted of pedophilia in their respective countries were barred entry into the country by Bureau of Immigration (BI) authorities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

It was learned from BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco that Papua New Guinea national Arthur Stuart was turned back at the NAIA terminal 1 last February 9 when he arrived aboard an Air New Guinea flight from Port Moresby.

The BI chief also said that Stuart’s presence in the country poses a serious risk to Filipino women and children.

Information provided by the BI-Interpol unit revealed that on March 24, 2022, a court in Perth, Western Australia convicted Stuart for the crime of sexual penetration of a child over 13 and under 16 years of age.

Stuart allegedly committed the offense between January and March 2021 when he caused a 14-year-old girl to bear a child. A DNA test confirmed that Stuart is the child’s father.

In a related development, BI’s border control and intelligence unit (BCIU) headed by Dennis Alcedo reported the interception by BI officers of another American pedophile at the NAIA terminal 1 on Monday.

Alcedo identified the passenger as Timothy James Foley, who was denied entry after he arrived via an Eva Air flight from Taipei.

The BI-Interpol unit said that Foley, a registered sex offender (RSO), was convicted by a court in Kings County, California on Aug. 14, 2018 for the crime of possession and control of child pornography.

Both Stuart and Foley were already boarded on the next available flight to their respective ports of origin. They were also blacklisted and banned from entering the Philippines.

As in the case of other alien pedophiles previously intercepted at the airport, their exclusion was pursuant to Sec. 29(a)3 of the Philippine immigration act which forbids the entry of foreigners who were charged or convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude.