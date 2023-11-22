BI bars entry of two foreign sex offenders in Cebu

305 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO convicted American pedophiles who tried to enter the country via the international airport in Cebu over the weekend were barred entry by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Neil Eugene Graves, 47, was intercepted last Nov. 18 while 60-year old Stuart Chase Dingman was stopped the following day at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA). Both arrived via a Korean Air flight from Incheon, Seoul and were immediately flown out of the country the following day via a Korean Air flight to Incheon.

Tansingco said the two were denied entry for being registered sex offenders (RSOs) which stemmed from their conviction on sexual offenses.

Philippine immigration laws prohibit the entry of foreign nationals who have previously been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude.

Records from the BI show tha a circuit court in Kent, Michigan convicted Graves in 2011 on charges of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree wherein the victim he molested is between 13 to 15 years of age.

On the other hand, Dingman was convicted multiple times in 1996 and in 1992 for assault and battery of a child in Massachusetts.