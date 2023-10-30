BI bars two American sex convicts at NAIA

BI chief Norman Tansingco announces the barring of two American sex convicts at the NAIA. (JERRY S. TAN)

Two Americans who were previously convicted of sex crimes were barred by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) from entering the country.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the two passengers as Calvin Lee Spencer, 50 and Kevin David Bowens, 61.

The two were turned back on separate occasions at NAIA Terminals 1 and 2, respectively. Both have also been included in the BI’s blacklist, barring them from returning to the Philippines in the future.

Tansingco said Spencer was intercepted last Oct. 25 after he arrived aboard a Philippine Airlines flight from Los Angeles, California.

The United States government informed the BI that a court in Texas sentenced Spencer to ten years in prison in 2013 after being found guilty of molesting a 14-year-old female victim.

Bowens, meanwhile, was denied entry on Oct. 28 when he arrived via a Cebu Pacific flight from Hongkong.

The US government said that in 2005, a US court in Ohio convicted and sentenced Bowens to five years in prison for raping 16-year-old girl.

Americans convicted of sex offenses are required to register themselves with the authorities in their country, thus they are called registered sex offenders (RSOs).

The US provides the BI on a regular basis the names and identities of RSOs who are believed to have entered or are about to enter the Philippines.

Philippine laws prohibit the entry of foreign nationals who have been previously convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude.