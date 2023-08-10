BI bars ‘wanted’ Taiwanese at NAIA 3

194 SHARES Share Tweet

A Taiwanese woman wanted for negligence resulting to injury was barred from entering the Philippines.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 excluded on Wednesday Ko Meng Yu, 30, after being found to be in the agency’s blacklist. She was said to have arrived from Dubai on board an Emirates flight, but was found to be ineligible for entry upon primary inspection of immigration officers.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said the Taiwanese is reportedly wanted in Taiwan for reckless driving and negligence resulting to injury.

It was learned from Sandoval that Ko was immediately excluded and her case was referred to Taiwanese authorities, adding that she was immediately boarded on a flight out to Taiwan.

“We remain vigilant in our efforts to ensure the safety and security of the Philippines by preventing the entry of individuals who may pose a risk to public order and security,” said Tansingco, adding: “our partnership with foreign counterparts have proved to be stronger than ever, and has been very effective in the interception of fugitives attempting to cross borders.”