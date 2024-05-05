BI brings Service Caravan to Baguio City

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco announced that the third leg of the bureau’s nationwide caravan will be held in Baguio City.

As such, he encourages residents of Baguio and its neighboring areas to avail themselves of the expedited immigration services offered. The Baguio leg of the caravan will welcome applicants from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

The BI declared that the North Luzon leg of the Bagong Immigration Service Caravan will take place at the scenic CAP-John Hay Trade and Cultural Center in Baguio City on May 8,2024.

The said caravan aims to offer convenient access to essential services for foreign nationals residing in the northern of the archipelago.

“Our goal is to bring our services closer to our international guests. While many of our services are now accessible online, we recognize the importance of personally engaging with our communities to facilitate immigration compliance,” he said.

The service caravan will visit key regions across the country, providing expedited processing for various BI transactions, including extensions for tourist visas, exit clearances, dual citizenship applications, and other essential services.

By taking services directly to the heart of communities, the BI aims to simplify processes and facilitate compliance for foreign nationals in the country.

In addition to streamlined services, concerned citizens will have the opportunity to report any issues regarding illegal aliens and foreign sexual predators in their area directly through the caravan.

“By bringing our services directly to the communities we serve, we aspire to enhance accessibility, efficiency, and transparency in our operations, thereby contributing to a safer and more secure Philippines,” said Tansingco.

The caravan kicked off its journey in Zamboanga City on March 6, followed by the Iloilo leg on April 17.