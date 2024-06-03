BI calls on residents to report illegal aliens during Batangas Service Caravan

332 SHARES Share Tweet

“REPORT illegal aliens during the forthcoming service caravan.”

This was the call made by Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco to all residents of Batangas and nearby areas, in view of the success of similar initiatives during earlier legs of the “Bagong Immigration” caravan.

In doing so, Tansingco said that community awareness and cooperation is important in protecting the country against undesirables.

“We ask the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities of foreign individuals that they encounter,” he said.

Tansingco also highlighted the importance of reporting foreign sex predators and sex tourists, a priority under the BI’s Project #Shieldkids campaign.

It will be recalled that in May, BI operatives arrested seven Chinese nationals illegally working in a quarry in Taysan, Batangas.

He noted that the operation, conducted by the BI’s regional intelligence unit in coordination with government intelligence agencies and local police, led to the apprehension of the workers.

Tansingco stressed that community vigilance and reporting can further help the bureau locate foreigners conducting illegal activities in far-flung areas.

The fourth leg of the BI’s service caravan will take place on June 7 at the Pontefino Hotel and Residences, Pastor Village, Gulod Labac, Batangas City.

Tansingco said the scheduled caravan will provide expedited processing for various BI services, including tourist visa extensions, exit clearances, dual citizenship applications and other important transactions.