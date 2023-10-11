BI chief hopeful that budget request for tech upgrades will be passed

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco expressed high hopes that the 2024 budget request for the agency will be passed.

It was learned that during the Public Hearing of the Committee on Finance presided by Senator Sonny Angara which discussed the proposed 2024 National Expenditure Program of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and its attached agencies last October 9, it was reported that the BI requested a 4.24B budget mainly to procure necessary technological upgrades for the agency.

There, Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said the amount is part of the 34.487B budget request of the entire department. He emphasized that this amounts to only 0.60% of the total national budget.

Despite the relatively small amount, Tansingco said that they are confident that they can deliver commitments, particularly in technological upgrades for the bureau.

Part of the budget, Tansingco said, will be used to procure additional electronic gates for both their arrival and departure operations.

“The medium-term target is to replace 50% of our manual counters to electronic gates,” he shared.

Currently, only 21 e-gates are distributed in major international airports. Tansingco sees the need to expand this to further increase the efficiency of their services and lessen decongestion at airports.