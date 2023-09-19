BI Chief Tansingco in Biometrics Forum to benchmark tech trends for RP

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco attended a biometrics forum in Canada to benchmark technology trends for the Philippines.

The back-to-back symposium and forum dubbed as the 18th Symposium on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Traveller Identification Programme (TRIP) and Joint International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) Biometrics forum was attended by the BI Chief to study and adopt global trends on immigration and border management.

“We have seen the latest trends in document security and biometrics in the event. The learnings in this important activity will be included in our direction setting for us to be able to elevate border management in the Philippines,” he stated.

The symposium was held last September 12-14 at the ICAO Headquarters in Montreal, Canada. Its various sessions focus on the need to enhance international cooperation to facilitate the movement of people while addressing challenges in international civil aviation.

During the forum, it was discussed that the Covid-19 pandemic greatly contributed to the speeding up of technological advancements and digitized processes. Attendees of the forum were passport issuing agencies, immigration, passport issuing authorities among others of different countries worldwide.

Apart from the forum, the BI Chief also attended a meeting with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and viewed the facilities of the Vancouver International Airport.