BI-Davao officers undergo impostor detection training

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) participated in a specialized training session at Davao International Airport (DIA) last June 27, focusing on impostor detection and passenger assessment.

It was conducted by officials from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and attendees were 36 immigration officers and technical officers of the BI assigned at the DIA.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco highlighted the importance of the training in enhancing the skills of BI personnel, saying it is crucial for improving border management capabilities and that the expertise shared by the CBSA will help BI officers better detect impostors and assess passengers effectively.

The training covered essential techniques in impostor detection and passenger assessment, providing BI officers with practical tools to strengthen the Philippines’ border security.

Tansingco also pointed out the value of international cooperation in border security: “Our collaboration with the CBSA demonstrates the importance of global partnerships in enhancing border management,” he said. “We appreciate the contributions of the Canadian government in enhancing the capabilities of our frontliners.”

Meanwhile, the BI also announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Australian government, focusing on cooperation in migration management and border control.

“Our collaboration will help deter terrorist movements, combat people smuggling, and address transnational crimes,” Tansingco emphasized.

BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said the MOU aims to enhance practical cooperation and support regional efforts to facilitate legitimate travel. Both parties are dedicated to streamlining procedures for lawful movement while implementing safeguards to prevent illegal migration.

Samdoval said the framework established by the MOU allows both governments to collaborate on matters of mutual interest and responsibility. “This agreement sets the stage for ongoing cooperation in identifying, preventing, and prosecuting organizers of trafficking and escorts of irregular migrants.

A key component of the MOU is the exchange of intelligence information on current modi operandi, including operating procedures, transit routes, and travel modes.

The MOU is part of the Philippines-Australia Plan of Action (POA) 2023-2026 which supports the Joint Declaration signed by Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in Manila last 8 September 2023, which elevated the countries’ bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership, said Sandoval.